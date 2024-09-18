Overweight cancer patients more likely to get second cancer diagnosis, study says

Study: Obese cancer patients are more likely to develop a second form of cancer

BOSTON - Patients who are overweight when they're first diagnosed with cancer may be at higher risk of developing a second cancer.

Investigators at the American Cancer Society looked at data on nearly 27,000 people who were diagnosed with cancer. They found that compared to cancer survivors with a normal BMI, those who were overweight were 15% more likely to be diagnosed with a second primary cancer. Those who were obese were 34% more likely.

The risk was even higher for obesity-related cancers, like colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. They said it's important for providers to counsel patients on weight management and for overweight patients and their doctors to be especially vigilant when monitoring for additional cancers.