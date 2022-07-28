Injury law firm says "multiple" riders have retained them after Orange Line fire

BOSTON - A well-known injury law firm says "multiple" people have retained them following last week's fire on the Orange Line.

About 200 passengers escaped the burning train on a bridge over the Mystic River July 21 after a loose piece of metal sparked a fire. One rider jumped into the water.

The MBTA said no one was hurt.

But Morgan & Morgan, which calls itself "America's largest injury law firm," announced Thursday it "has been retained by multiple people" who were on the train and "sustained injuries as they escaped." Several passengers jumped out windows.

Passengers evacuated the burning Orange Line train on a bridge above the Mystic River, July 21, 2022. Jennifer Donovan

The firm did not say how many passengers it was representing or what type of injuries they had.

"Based on initial reports, the emergency doors did not open, and there were no announcements about how passengers should proceed. We are investigating if there were certain safety measures that were not in place that could have helped prevent the injuries our clients sustained in the panic," spokesperson Leslie Patterson said in a statement.

"We will uncover the facts and hold those involved accountable for their potential actions or inactions."

The MBTA's preliminary investigation showed a metal cover on the bottom of the car got loose and hit the electrified third rail igniting material under the train. The T said the car and the metal panel were inspected last month.