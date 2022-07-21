Orange Line train burns on bridge above Mystic River, 200 passengers escape, 1 jumps in water

Orange Line train burns on bridge above Mystic River, 200 passengers escape, 1 jumps in waterget the free app
SOMERVILLE - About 200 passengers escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning. One jumped into the water.
According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was on the bridge heading towards Assembly station in Somerville.
Power was shut off between Assembly and Wellington stations as riders frantically scrambled to get out of the train safely, some through windows in the first car.
"Public safety personnel picked up a person who had jumped into the water after exiting the train. The person declined medical attention," the MBTA said in a statement.
Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out.
The MBTA said no one was hurt. Photos and video sent to WBZ showed passengers evacuating the train, some through windows onto the tracks. They then walked down the tracks to shuttle buses.
The train was later towed to Wellington Station. There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
WATCH LIVE: 1 p.m. MBTA update
The MBTA will hold a press briefing on this morning's fire aboard an Orange Line train at approximately 1 p.m. You can watch that live on CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston.
WATCH: Riders escape burning Orange Line train on bridge
Orange Line passenger Jennifer Donovan interview
"We were between Wellington and Assembly station and suddenly the train stopped, which is strange. And we heard and explosion or a really loud bang. And we saw smoke coming from the car directly in front of ours.
"Understandably people got very frightened and started screaming. There was no announcement or anything over the speaker, so we were all just kind of unsure what was going on.
"Some good Samaritans tried to actually pry the doors open to get us all out of the car, but unfortunately they wouldn't unlock. Luckily we were able to get to an emergency exit after some time and actually exit the train by jumping from a large platform. But there were other cars that had to break the glass [of windows] in order to get out."
MBTA Statement on Orange Line train fire
At approximately 6:45 a.m., flames and smoke were observed on the head car of a southbound Orange Line train approaching Assembly Station. Power was turned off between Wellington and Assembly stations and the Somerville and Medford Fire Departments responded. No injuries were reported.
Assisted by MBTA personnel, approximately 200 passengers were walked off the train, but some people did evacuate through windows. Public safety personnel picked up a person who had jumped into the water after exiting the train. The person declined medical attention. The incident train has been brought to the Wellington rail yard for an investigation. The MBTA has notified the FTA and the NTSB of the incident.
MBTA Service updates
Shuttle buses replaced train service between Oak Grove and Community College for several hours. Orange Line service resumed late morning, but with delays.