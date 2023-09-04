Watch CBS News
King Richard's Faire, oldest renaissance festival in New England, opens for 42nd season

CARVER - The longest running Renaissance festival in New England, King Richard's Faire opened for its 42nd season on September 2. 

The faire has fun for kids of all ages on their 80-acre wooded site, ruled by King Richard, Queen Anne and their royal court.

Guests can indulge in a variety of foods such as turkey legs, chowder, and more. The faire also boasts shopping, themed weekends and entertainment including jugglers, acrobats, fire eaters and jousting three times a day. 

The festival also offers shopping, and opportunities to purchase appropriate Renaissance period clothing and armor.

The faire runs every weekend until October 22.

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

September 3, 2023

