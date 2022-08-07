New Hampshire father says things will never be 'normal' after tragic deaths of wife, 2 sons

NORTHFIELD, N.H. - The father who lost his wife and two young sons in a shooting at their home in New Hampshire last week said "things will never be 'normal' again."

Sean Sweeney made his first public comments about the horrific incident in a Facebook post Sunday.

His wife, 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, and their 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield August 3.

Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.

There have been no arrests and no one has been charged yet. However, Attorney General John Formella said Friday they have identified everyone involved in the shooting.

"Thank you to everyone who has spent the last few days ensuring that the random idiots online are properly informed and while I still am unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible I'm beyond words to those who just know better and are stopping my name from being dragged through the mud and for making sure the rest of the world knows that my beautiful wife was the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet and just how much she loved our boys," Sweeney said in his post Sunday.

"It is our job now to keep their memories alive," he added. "They will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart."

Formella said Friday investigators had spoken to Sean Sweeney.

"The father is somebody we have been in contact with who has been very cooperative and helpful in this investigation. Our victim witness advocate is working with him and his family in providing services. He's obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes," Formella told reporters.