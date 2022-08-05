Father 'beyond devastated' by shooting deaths of 2 boys, mother in Northfield, New Hampshire

New Hampshire AG provides details on deaths of mother, two young sons in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, N.H. – New Hampshire's Attorney General said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths of a mother and her young sons earlier this week, but there have been no arrests.

Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield Wednesday morning.

Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.

Kassandra Sweeney with her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason. GoFundMe

No one has been charged yet, but Attorney General John Formella said they don't believe it was a random attack.

"We've identified all the involved parties, meaning they're accounted for and so there's no reason to believe that the public in general is in any sort of danger from, say, a perpetrator of this offense," he told reporters at a news conference Friday afternoon.

"I can't comment specifically on a suspect but when I say 'all involved parties,' I mean anyone who's involved in the incident," Formella said. "People would need to be worried if we had not identified all the parties involved."

Reporters asked about Sweeney's husband, the father of the boys, and the attorney general said they have spoken to him.

"The father is somebody we have been in contact with who has been very cooperative and helpful in this investigation. Our victim witness advocate is working with him and his family in providing services. He's obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes," Formella said.

When asked if police had the weapon involved, Formella said he could not comment at this point in the investigation.