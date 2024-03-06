Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 7 people shot near SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia; 3 shooters sought: sources

By Tom Dougherty, Tom Ignudo, Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - At least seven people were shot near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Another person was injured after people ran from the scene of the shooting, but they weren't struck by gunfire, police said. 

The School District of Philadelphia said at least seven kids were injured in the shooting. One of the juveniles was placed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said. 

At last check, police said there were at least seven people shot - police did not confirm the ages of the victims. 

Authorities are searching for three shooters who were wearing masks in a blue Hyundai sedan with paper tags, police sources said.  

SEPTA said a Route 18 bus and Route 67 bus were struck by gunfire in the area of Rising Sun Avenue and St. Vincent Street. According to SEPTA, no one on the bus was struck.

SEPTA Transit Police are reviewing video from the area and assisting Philly police in the investigation. 

There's no word on any arrests or motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty
headshot.jpg

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 3:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.