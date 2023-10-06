Northboro schools change Halloween festivities to promote "equity and inclusion"

NORTHBORO - There's a frightening debate unfolding in Northboro over a Halloween tradition spanning back years.

This week, school leaders from Northboro Public Schools sent a letter to parents detailing changes to annual Halloween traditions for students. The letter, obtained by WBZ-TV, said students would not be allowed to wear costumes to school for Halloween, and the parade through the halls would be canceled.

The tradition often applies to elementary school students who dress up in their costumes to line up and "parade" around the school halls.

"I think it's cool because everyone can see your costume and what you are going to be for Halloween if you don't live near them and won't see them at Halloween," said Northboro third grader, Allison. She plans to dress up as Cruella de Vil for Halloween and has her outfit all picked out. "I have a really long dress, a puppy that will rest on my shoulder, and a jacket," she said.

In their letter to parents, school leaders said students would instead participate in a "fall-themed spirit day."

School leaders said the changes were being made to align with the district's "core values of equity and inclusion." They did not provide details on how making those changes would bring them closer to their goal.

The letter also stated that the parade would be looped into PTO events outside of school hours. Although parents said that planning has now fallen on them and a date and time has not been set.

Parents in Northboro fell on all sides of this issue. Some said they understood the change and pointed out some parents cannot take the time off to attend the parade midday, and others can't afford Halloween costumes with prices growing every year.

"There is the money aspect, not everyone can afford a Halloween costume, there's the parent aspect, some kids have their parents there and they are able to leave work and witness the parade," said parent James Hamlan. "I think it's a good thing because it means more parents are going to be able to go to whatever parade the PTO is organizing."

Other parents expressed frustrations during a school committee meeting on Wednesday.

"Frankly, I don't understand it. I don't understand why it is being taken away from my son," said one parent.

"We should've been given the ability to have a say on it and I don't think that that was done, and I don't think it was fair," said another.

WBZ-TV reached out to multiple members of school leadership, including the superintendent, but did not hear back.