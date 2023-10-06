Watch CBS News
Halloween parade back on at Northboro schools

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NORTHBORO - The Halloween parade is back on at Northboro schools. This week, school leaders announced the parade was canceled and some of the festivities changed to promote more "equity and inclusion." 

On Friday afternoon, the superintendent announced they reconsidered the decision following feedback from the community and the tradition will continue. 

"With the feedback we received, we recognize that, with this decision, the District did not seek input and share its process with families," Superintendent of Schools Gregory L. Martineau said. "We acknowledge the importance of engaging families in the discussions around the parade."

Halloween parades will be held during the first 20 minutes of the day at each Northboro elementary school.

There will be options for students not planning to participate.  

WBZ-News Staff
