North Shore hairstylist prepares to show off her work during New York Fashion Week

PEABODY -- A North Shore hairstylist is preparing to show off her work at New York Fashion Week.

"Being a normal person and being given an opportunity like this it's just wow," said 26-year-old Stephanie Agneta. "I have been working for this since hair school. It's just really cool to be here in such a short amount of time in my career."

The Peabody native landed the coveted job after being discovered through social media.

"I am a creative color specialist so I love to put my work there. It's an art project to me, it's not just hair. And I like making people feel good," said Agneta.

Now, her work will be on full display during runway shows for some of the world's top designers.

"It's summertime so they said low ponytails, high ponytails, beach waves. It's just really cool to be on the scene and seeing all the fashion and being a part of it," said Agneta.

Back home in Peabody, her mom Rochelle has one word to describe it. "Wow because it's exciting," she said.

The two have co-owned Salon CC together since 2014.

"She was getting out of school, she loved what she did, and it was my opportunity to do something with her," said Rochelle.

Her daughter's big break comes as no surprise.

"She works at it all the time. If she's not working on someone's hair, she's practicing. Or she's watching videos. Or she's taking classes," said Rochelle.

New York Fashion Week runs from September 9-14.