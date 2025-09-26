North Carolina residents brace for potential hurricane as they're still recovering from Helene a year later

While it remains early, there is a chance a hurricane could reach North Carolina a year after Hurricane Helene devastated the area and residents with ties to New England said they're still recovering.

Caroline Doyle and her husband grew up in New England and lived in Charlestown and Swampscott before moving to Weaverville, North Carolina. During the storm, her family fled to her mother's home on a nearby mountain. She said the storm knocked down hundreds of trees and left them stranded at the home for nearly a week.

Still recovering from Hurricane Helene

"The last round of debris from my parents' neighborhood probably got cleared about two weeks ago," said Doyle. "After the storm, we had fires, we had more snow over the winter than ever before. We had an earthquake."

Her child was out of school for a month and the next big rainstorm after the hurricane left her child's kindergarten spooked.

"They reached out to all the parents to let them know that there were kids who were scared and upset," said Doyle.

The lasting impressions can be felt in the town as well. Doyle said buildings that once stood are gone and their typically robust tourism crowd has yet to fully come back.

"It has been really, really hard for the community, not just to clear the debris, but to get back on with their lives without the lifeline that is folks from New England and the west coast and internationally coming and seeing us," said Doyle.

Robby Loven lives not too far from Doyle. His home was nearly washed away.

"We got over 2 feet of water inside. Everything's gone," said Loven when he spoke with WBZ-TV a year ago.

"There is so much uncertainty"

Both Loven and Doyle are aware of the next storm that may be headed their way.

"Everybody is freaking out just because of the potential of having a storm on such a historic date," said Loven. "We've looked at projections and talked to local meteorologists and right now there is so much uncertainty."

Loven's home is on campground and on Saturday they will have a Hurricane Helene remembrance story there. His home had to be completely renovated and he didn't move back in until April.

"It took until then. We had to rip out all of the sheet rock, appliances and furniture and move back first week of April," said Loven. "It's essentially a new home. My wife picked out new colors and furniture, so she was thrilled."

The campground near Loven's home reopened May 1 but didn't finish the full recovery effort until last Monday.