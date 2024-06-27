Tornado touched down in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, National Weather Service confirms

NORTH ATTLEBORO - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down late Wednesday night in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

No one was hurt during the tornado.

Where the tornado touched down in New England

A tornado-warned system brought damage starting in Lincoln, Rhode Island. The tornado then moved through Cumberland, Rhode Island and ended in North Attleboro.

The NWS said the tornado reached a maximum intensity of around 100 mph.

The tornado reached a maximum width of about 100 yards.

Large trees were uprooted in Rhode Island. As the tornado crossed into Massachusetts, it snapped and uprooted trees and eventually lifted in the area of Cushman Road in North Attleboro.

Recent tornado in North Attleboro

An EF0 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 75 mph briefly touched down in North Attleboro in September 2023 as well.

A funnel cloud was captured on video during a tornado earlier this week in New Hampshire.

Tree damage from a storm that included a tornado in North Attleboro. CBS Boston

Storm damage in North Attleboro

During Wednesday's storm, a large tree toppled down at Kevin Silvestri's home on Mendon Road in North Attleboro.

"It was storming, the winds started to get more intense. Just as I came out to the side room over here, I saw the tree bounce off the cement," he said. "It just seemed to get louder. It just seemed like wind. Things were bouncing off the house, but I wasn't sure what it was."

Silvestri said the tree ripped down his fence and landed on his indoor pool, causing damage there as well.

Despite the damage, Silvestri said he feels lucky.

"We're just fortunate. Just missed the house We're all safe, so that's the important thing," he said. "It could have been a lot worse. It