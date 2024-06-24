Video shows funnel cloud from tornado that touched down in New Hampshire

DUBLIN, N.H. - A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in New Hampshire on Sunday after a tornado watch was issued for much of the region, and a funnel cloud was captured on video.

The National Weather Service did a damage survey and determined that a tornado hit Dublin as "a supercell thunderstorm traversed southern New Hampshire." While there was no significant damage, the survey team said a roof lost some shingles and a truck was "briefly lifted and moved along the ground." There were also dozens of snapped white pine trees and uprooted maple and oak trees in the area.

CONFIRMED! EF-1 Tornado occurred in Dublin, NH yesterday between 5:09pm and 5:13pm pic.twitter.com/7dkNbJ2ZMF — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) June 24, 2024

EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Hampshire

The EF-1 tornado was on the ground between 5:09 p.m. and 5:13 p.m. for 3.6 miles. Its maximum winds reached 90 mph.

Kimberly Kersey-Asbury shared video of a rotating cloud in the sky over Dublin just after 5 p.m. The Kansas City native told WBZ-TV that she was once skeptical that tornadoes hit this part of the country, but now she's a believer.

This is the second time in just over a year that an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in Dublin. On July 27, 2023 a tornado with maximum winds of 95 mph caused damage from Keene to Dublin.

The National Weather Service said it's still examining damage reports from the storm across southern New Hampshire and will update its report if any additional tornado touchdowns are confirmed.