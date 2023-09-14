Did a tornado hit Massachusetts or Rhode Island on Wednesday? Storm damage survey underway

NORTH ATTLEBORO - It was another stormy day in New England on Wednesday, and the National Weather Service is looking to figure out if any tornadoes officially touched down in the region.

A survey team will be looking at damage in Connecticut and Rhode Island, as well as in North Attleboro and Plainville, which were under a tornado warning late Wednesday afternoon. There were no reports of serious damage in the area.

"Looking at radar data & videos it does appear likely that a tornado occurred," the NWS Boston account posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

One video shared on TikTok showed an apparent waterspout forming over the Newport Bridge in Rhode Island.

An apparent waterspout forming in Newport, Rhode Island. Jared Krummrich

The damage survey will determine how strong the potential tornado was, and how long it spent on the ground.