BOSTON - A tornado warning was issued for areas in southeastern Massachusetts late Wednesday night as strong storms moved across the state.

The tornado warning for Plymouth County and Bristol County was issued at about 11:25 p.m. and expired at about 11:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, rotation was indicated on radar.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also in effect for much of eastern Massachusetts until 12:15 a.m.

Massachusetts Weather Radar