North Andover police officer shot while being served restraining order faces criminal charges

The North Andover, Massachusetts police officer who was shot by a member of her own department as she was served with a restraining order is facing criminal charges.

Officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, the Essex County District Attorney's office said.

Fitzsimmons was shot when three North Andover police officers went to her home on Phillips Brooks Road to "serve a court-approved restraining order" last week. District Attorney Paul Tucker said one of the officers shot Fitzsimmons after an "armed confrontation."

Officer in "grave condition" lawyer says

On Thursday, Fitzsimmons's lawyer, Timothy Bradl, said she remains in "grave condition" in a hospital. Bradl said she was shot in the chest. "Kelsey is a new mother who was manifesting symptoms of postpartum depression at the time of the incident," Bradl said. "She needed help. She needed compassion."

Fitzsimmons's fiancé filed a restraining order, alleging that she struck him, threatened to take their baby away and said he feared for their child's safety. Court documents show that he also filed for sole custody of their four-month-old baby.

"She was confronted by three men from her department, and in an instant her baby, her job and her future with her fiancé were all taken from her," Bradl said.

Tucker said Fitzsimmons was on administrative leave at the time of the incident. She's been with the North Andover Police Department for about a year and a half.

The Essex County District Attorney said an arraignment date has not been set.