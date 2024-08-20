Deaths of mother, infant son in North Andover, Massachusetts an apparent murder-suicide

NORTH ANDOVER – A 35-year-old woman and her infant son have been identified as the two people who died Monday in what is being described as an apparent murder-suicide inside a North Andover home.

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Tuesday that it appears Jennifer Paez died by suicide after stabbing her son, 9-month-old Valentino Paez.

Deaths of Jennifer and Valentino Paez

Police received a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. Monday from the home on Turnpike Street.

Jennifer Paez was dead when police arrived, investigators said. Valentino was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, but was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Tucker and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said the initial investigation suggests that Jennifer Paez stabbed her son, then herself.

"While everyone is, understandably, still struggling to comprehend what went so terribly wrong here, our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Jennifer Paez and her son, Valentino," Tucker said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the North Andover Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and all those responding for helping this family and this community in the wake of this unimaginable crime."

North Andover police response

Dozens of officers and firefighters were at the home Monday night, police but assured the public it was an isolated incident and there was no wider threat.

Gray called the deaths a "tragic incident."

Neighbors told WBZ-TV the neighborhood, which is a short distance from Merrimack College, is normally a "peaceful community."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or for more resources visit their website. For more mental health resources, click here.