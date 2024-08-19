Police investigate deaths of 2 people at North Andover home

NORTH ANDOVER - Two people are dead following an incident at a home on Turnpike Street in North Andover on Monday, the Essex County District Attorney said.

According to I-Team sources, the victims are a young child and a woman. State police have obtained a search warrant for the home, I-Team sources said.

One person was pronounced dead at the home. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

"An isolated incident"

"This is currently considered to be an isolated incident and authorities do not believe there is a wider threat to the public at this time," the Essex County District Attorney said.

The deaths are being investigated by North Andover police and the state police detectives assigned to the Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Dozens of police cars and firefighters responded to the home Monday evening. Some neighbors also came to the scene concerned about what happened.

"It's scary," said neighbor Katrina MacLean. "It's scary to know that in a town like North Andover, it just kind of goes to show you it doesn't really matter where you live. Stuff like this could happen anywhere."

No other information has been released.