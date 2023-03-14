Watch CBS News
Local News

Nor'easter brings rain, strong winds to Boston

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Nor'easter brings rain to Boston
Nor'easter brings rain to Boston 02:18

BOSTON - What started out as rain and heavy wind shifted to freezing rain as the day progressed in Boston. 

"I'm surprised at how little given the forecast. I was thinking 3"-6" in Boston," said Seth Schonwald. "Anything can change in Boston." 

It switched from freezing rain to a light sprinkle in downtown Boston as people clung onto their rain ponchos and umbrellas. The wind picked up near the harbor where the ships were docked due to weather. 

It was a different story before noon when the snowy rain was the heaviest, but still not enough to stick to the ground. 

"We keep seeing on the news it's going to be a nor'easter which is scary, but it's just cold," said Kacie Reaves who's visiting from Florida. 

The chilly and dreary weather amplified by the wind was hard to ignore by those walking around the city, but it's not cold enough for the snow that did come down to stick. No complaints for one Bostonian - it means no shoveling... yet. 

"It was awful this morning when I got to court, but this is what I expected. A mix," said Schonwald. 

Boston is expected to get about 2" of snow once it gets dark into the overnight.  

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 5:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.