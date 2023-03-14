Nor'easter brings rain, strong winds to Boston

BOSTON - What started out as rain and heavy wind shifted to freezing rain as the day progressed in Boston.

"I'm surprised at how little given the forecast. I was thinking 3"-6" in Boston," said Seth Schonwald. "Anything can change in Boston."

It switched from freezing rain to a light sprinkle in downtown Boston as people clung onto their rain ponchos and umbrellas. The wind picked up near the harbor where the ships were docked due to weather.

It was a different story before noon when the snowy rain was the heaviest, but still not enough to stick to the ground.

"We keep seeing on the news it's going to be a nor'easter which is scary, but it's just cold," said Kacie Reaves who's visiting from Florida.

The chilly and dreary weather amplified by the wind was hard to ignore by those walking around the city, but it's not cold enough for the snow that did come down to stick. No complaints for one Bostonian - it means no shoveling... yet.

"It was awful this morning when I got to court, but this is what I expected. A mix," said Schonwald.

Boston is expected to get about 2" of snow once it gets dark into the overnight.