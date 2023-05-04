Nobody likes TNT's drone flying around during Celtics-76ers Game 2

BOSTON -- TNT dusted off a toy they used for the NBA's All-Star weekend for Game 2 of the Celtics-76ers playoff series, flying a drone above the TD Garden court to give fans at home a different angle of the action.

There's just one problem: Everyone absolutely hated it.

TNT only went to the drone angle a few times in the first quarter, but it was universally disliked on Twitter. The camera view was choppy and didn't look particularly great with the fast-paced action of playoff basketball.

To make matters worse, the drone flying around was in the main camera view as well, distracting from the action on the floor. That also did not sit well with viewers.

The drone was hated by both fans at home and those in attendance at TD Garden.

Yes, that is a drone you’re seeing pic.twitter.com/ttMx7DYkw7 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 4, 2023

Get this drone camera all the way out of here. What are we doing? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 4, 2023

TNT has a drone flying around in here and it's irrationally bothering me — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇦🇲 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 4, 2023

The drone is annoying & distracting. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 4, 2023

Get this drone OUTTA here! pic.twitter.com/Ntknm3FcTV — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 4, 2023

TNT exec/drone enthusiast: “What if we had a camera to broadcast the basketball game except — get this — it is notably worse than the regular camera?”



TNT boss: pic.twitter.com/oCbOSqUh2j — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) May 4, 2023

This drone is ruining my life. GIVE ME A NORMAL VIEW — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 4, 2023

While things can get pretty heated between the Celtics and 76ers -- and the fans of both teams -- followers of the rivals are united in their dislike of the drone.

the drone is getting ratioed — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) May 4, 2023

please never show the drone camera ever again thank you — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) May 4, 2023

It's hard to get people on the internet to agree about anything, but everyone disliked the drone with a passion.

Maybe it's best that the drone sits the rest of Game 2 out.