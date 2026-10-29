Noah Kahan returning to Fenway Park in Boston for new tour dates. What to know about tickets.

New England native Noah Kahan is making his return to historic Fenway Park in Boston for four concerts as part of his "The Last of the Bugs" world tour, the singer announced on Thursday.

Kahan announced 17 cities that have been added for the 2027 leg of his tour. Among them are nights at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The shows will take place on May 29, May 30, June 1 and June 2.

Tickets for the Boston concerts start to go on presale starting Nov. 10. Fans can sign up for the presale on Kahan's website. The presale sign-up closes on Nov. 5.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon on Nov. 12.

The Vermont native who also previously lived in Watertown, Massachusetts, had a rapid rise to fame and has since become an international star.

Kahan played two sold-out nights at Fenway Park in 2024, then filled the ballpark for four shows in 2026.

His 2024 concerts became a live album called "Live From Fenway."

Following his 2026 run at Fenway, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared "Noah Kahan Day" in the state.

Days later, Healey enlisted Kahan's help as she proposed legislation to cap the price of resale tickets for concerts and other events.

The governor called the legislation "An Act Relative to Closing the Great Divide between Ticket Prices and Affordability," or "The Great Divide Act." Kahan released his album "The Great Divide" in May, and it became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

"I love my fans, and I want to protect them however I can," Kahan said in a video at Healey's announcement. "Artists alone could not tackle the market manipulation of secondary resellers."

Kahan is the second artist announced for the Fenway Concert Series. Slipknot is playing the ballpark on July 31, 2027.