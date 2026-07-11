Gov. Healey declares July 11, 2026 "Noah Kahan Day" in Massachusetts

Governor Maura Healey is celebrating Noah Kahan's sold-out run at Fenway Park by declaring July 11, 2026 Noah Kahan Day in Massachusetts.

"Noah Kahan has emerged as one of New England's defining artists, writing songs that capture the people, places, and experiences that shape life across the region," Healey's declaration read.

Kahan is currently touring for his album "The Great Divide," which was released on January 30. He has spent three nights at Fenway Park so far, performing for tens of thousands of screaming fans for his sold-out "The Last of the Bugs" tour. His last show at the venue during this tour will be Saturday night.

"Fenway there are truly no words no words at all to describe that," Kahan posted on social media.

Healey said that once he wraps up his last show, he will have performed for around 150,000 fans at Fenway Park alone. This marks the first time an artist has performed four sold-out shows at Fenway Park. He first performed at the ballpark in July of 2024.

On Friday and Saturday, fans lined up for hours for the chance to snag a last-minute ticket to his final show. Lines for merchandise also wrapped around the block, with Kahan selling embroidered Boston Red Sox hats.

Kahan was raised in Vermont and is a former Watertown resident. He mentions the town in the song "Orbiter."

"This ain't Watertown. I'm on alien ground," Kahan sings.

His songs "Homesick," "Northern Attitude," "Paul Revere," "Stick Season," "Staying Still," "The View Between Villages," and "The End of August" also mention his New England roots.