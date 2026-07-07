Noah Kahan fans brave rain for first of 4 sold out shows at Fenway Park

No artist has done four shows in a row at Boston's Fenway Park, and no artist has sold out all of them, until New England hero Noah Kahan. The Vermont native will perform his first of four shows this week on Tuesday night with heavy rain falling, but fans don't care. Some came from out of state to see this.

"I thought all of his tickets were sold out, but my parents surprised me for the birthday to come all the way from Nebraska to Boston," said Brie Jaysa.

The line for merchandise stretched down Brookline Avenue Tuesday afternoon with some fans waiting in the pouring rain for 30-35 minutes. It didn't deter them one bit.

"No, not at all I got my bucket hat," smiled Sarah Abramson pointing to a hat on her head decorated with patches of letters and words. "It is one of my favorite lyrics from the song 'Staying Still' on the album 'The Great Divide' which is Noah Kahan's newest album. I live in Boston and run around the Charles, so there's a lot of meaning to it."

Fans say it was tough to get tickets with the MLB app having problems.

"Just slow, and it was kind of taking a long time to load. It kicked people out a couple of times I know," said Allison Dow.

She says her sister bought some of the tickets. She lives in Pittsburgh and was first in line in the online queues.

"For today we paid $80. The ones later or before were $150-200 per ticket," said Dow.

Trouble can arise when transferring tickets, as MLB.com says the tickets are non-transferable. Ticketmaster's website says Kahan requested resale be done through their face value exchange. It's a way to curb scalping prices. It left Dow concerned that they may not be able to get some tickets transferred from her sister.

"They turned transfer on for today because one of my friends was able to transfer tickets this morning, so I think they may be doing it morning of," said Dow.

WBZ-TV reached out to Ticketmaster for an explanation on the transfer situation but have yet to hear back.