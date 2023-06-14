Watch CBS News
Report: "No animosity at all" between DeAndre Hopkins, Bill O'Brien

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- When DeAndre Hopkins weighs the pros and cons of potentially signing with the New England Patriots, a sour relationship with Bill O'Brien won't be among the negatives.

That much has been reported to different degrees throughout the past several months. But on Wednesday, the day of Hopkins' free-agent visit to Foxboro, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported clearly that there are no lingering issues between the receiver and his former head coach, Bill O'Brien, who is of course in charge of the New England offense this year.

Russini said that "there's no animosity at all" between O'Brien and Hopkins.

Hopkins already visited with the Titans, and there haven't been any reports of another meeting on his docket, so a resolution one way or another could be coming soon.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

