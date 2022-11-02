Bill Belichick is very happy to have Nick Folk as Patriots' kicker

FOXBORO -- Nick Folk is having a pretty good week. After booting five field goals in a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the Patriots' kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Later in the day, head coach Bill Belichick hit some extremely high notes while singing the praises of Folk, putting him in the same verse as Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski.

"Nick's really good," Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. "Of all the kickers, he's probably the smartest. They were all smart, but really just professional, totally understanding everything about kicking.

"Adam and Steve were probably a little more talented, but just in terms of the fundamentals, the execution, the consistency, Nick's really good," continued Belichick. "I mean, Adam's really good, too. You're talking about a Hall of Fame kicker. Honestly, all three of those guys could be. They're pretty good. I've been very fortunate.

"That's a key position and Nick's been incredibly consistent," Belichick concluded.

Consistency has been Folk's middle name in New England. He's hit 102 of his 110 field goal attempts over his four years with the Patriots, and recently set an NFL record by connecting on 64 straight field goals inside 50 yards.

