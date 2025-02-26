Patriots Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Will Campbell a popular pick for New England

FOXBORO -- The NFL Draft is still two months away, but we are firmly entrenched in draft season with the NFL Scouting Combine taking over Indianapolis this week. With that, we have a fresh serving of Mock Drafts.

Those mocks will almost certainly change following the Combine, after NFL hopefuls get their official measurements (including the extremely important arm length for offensive linemen), run their 40s, and take some big vertical leaps in front of all 32 teams. But for now, there seems to be a consensus among the mockers as to what the New England Patriots will do with the fourth overall selection on April 24.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Will Campbell, LSU, OT

Kiper Jr. had the Patriots drafting Abdul Carter in his first mock draft, but now has the Penn State pass rusher going first overall to Tennessee. He has New England drafting Campbell in his second mock, but wouldn't be surprised if the Pats trade down:

"This is a trade-back spot if something presents itself. Carter and Hunter are off the board, and one of the top two quarterbacks is still available. I'd bet the Patriots will be getting a few calls if the board falls this way, and I'm sure they'll be very interested given the holes on their roster.

"But if nothing materializes, I like Campbell checking a box for New England. The Pats were 31st in pass block win rate in 2024 (50.9%) and allowed the league's fifth-most sacks (52). They can't have that with second-year quarterback Drake Maye trying to take the next step in his development. Campbell has the sound technique to effectively seal off the blind side, but he could also boost this offensive line on the inside if he ultimately fits better at guard."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, LSU, OT

"Drake Maye's offensive line needs to be better. Campbell is the cleanest offensive tackle in the class."

Previous pick: Travis Hunter

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, LSU, OT

"Campbell has been my OT2 throughout and while he's not as athletic as Kelvin Banks Jr., he's been incredibly consistent throughout his LSU career. He had his struggles with Jared Verse in '23 (who didn't), and the formidable South Carolina front four gave him trouble at times in the fall, but good luck finding a left tackle more reliable play in and play out than Campbell."

Previous pick: Kelvin Banks Jr.

"New England still needs to address its offensive line issues, but those looked better with Drake Maye installed at quarterback. It should remain a priority but the Patriots are not going to have a better opportunity to add a playmaker like Travis Hunter to the offense."

Previous pick: Travis Hunter

"Despite needing perimeter weapons to help Drake Maye flourish as a passer, the Patriots could opt for a protector over a playmaker early in the draft. Campbell is a plug-and-play starter with the talent, technique and temperament to set the tone for the offensive line."

Previous pick: Travis Hunter

"There are higher-rated players available here on my board, but the Pats need to upgrade their offensive line in a big way."

Previous pick: Will Campbell

David Ubben, The Athletic: Will Campbell, LSU, OT

For its latest mock draft, The Athletic tabbed its network of college football writers to mock things up ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

"The Patriots loved what they saw from Drake Maye in Year 1. Now the task is getting him help. He'll need actual receivers at some point, but he has to stay healthy. Campbell is the best offensive lineman in this draft, with prototypical size (6 foot 6, 320 pounds) and three years of experience blocking SEC edge rushers like Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. He once went 24 games without giving up a sack and gave up just five in his entire college career."

Previous pick: Tetairoa McMillan (mocked by Dane Brugler)

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Will Campbell, LSU, OT

"The Pats have their franchise quarterback (Drake Maye), and it's time to build a winner around him. That has to start up front, where New England needs a true franchise left tackle to protect Maye's blind side. Campbell is a bit raw, but he's a young prospect (just turned 21) with a sky-high ceiling thanks to impressive physical and mental traits."

Previous pick: Tetairoa McMillan

Easterling also has New England drafting Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer at No. 38 and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at No. 69.