Rob Gronkowski says he went to college with Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts

BOSTON -- Just when you thought the story about two Yankees fans getting ejected from Tuesday night's World Series game for interfering with Mookie Betts couldn't get any wilder, Rob Gronkowski has now entered the mix. According to Gronk, he went to college with one of those fans.

In his Wednesday appearance on "Up & Adams with Kay Adams," Gronkowski said that he knows Austin Capobianco, one of the two fans that were ejected during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium for grabbing at Betts after the Dodgers outfielder made a catch in the right field stands in the first inning.

Based on everything we know about Gronkowski during his career with the New England Patriots, it's easy to picture him and Capobianco getting into some tomfoolery during their college days at Arizona.

Gronkowski says he was college buddies with ejected Yankees fan

"Fun fact: That guy right there, grabbing Mookie Betts' glove, was my friend in college," Gronkowski proclaimed to Adams on Wednesday.

"He was on the ice hockey team -- the club Arizona Wildcats ice hockey team. Let me tell you, the whole hockey team was absolute maniacs. Indescribable just how wild these guys were. Animals," Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski didn't sound surprised that Capobianco tried to rip the ball out of Betts' glove on Tuesday night.

"Him doing that represents him very well. He's all in on his teams. He's all in on the Yankees," said Gronkowski. "I remember him talking about the Yankees all the time and how much he loves them.

"He's a beauty. I just wanna say congratulations for shining when your moment came," Gronkowski added.

Austin was a college friend. Very passionate about the teams he represents. Will do anything for them. A menace, wild boy as well, he is the person that undoubtedly would say he would do that then actually do it. Maniac status since college has been confirmed. https://t.co/jkSaiWlr8i — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) October 30, 2024

Adams pushed back and asked if he really believes that Capobianco's actions were acceptable. That's when Gronk walked things back a bit.

"I think it's truly unacceptable, that act of behavior," Gronkowski said. "...But when you're that big of a fan, that's what fans do."

Two Yankees fans won't be allowed back for Game 5

Capobianco and his friend, John Peter, were both ejected after interfering with Betts in right field. The Yankees have announced that the two will not be allowed back for Wednesday night's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

"Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts," the team said in a release. "The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised."

The Dodgers lead the Yankees, 3-1, in the series.