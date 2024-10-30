Yankees say fans thrown out for interference will not be allowed back for World Series Game 5

Yankees fans optimistic the World Series can still be won

Yankees fans optimistic the World Series can still be won

Yankees fans optimistic the World Series can still be won

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees say the fans who were ejected for interference during Game 4 of the World Series are not allowed back for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Yankees said in a statement the fans "will not be permitted to attend tonight's game in any capacity."

Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised. Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans' passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one's team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk. The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight's game in any capacity.

In the first inning of Tuesday's game, Yankees slugger Gleyber Torres hit a foul ball into right field territory, but Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts reached over the wall and made the catch. A fan sitting in the first row, wearing a Yankees' road jersey, grabbed Betts' gloved with two hands and ripped the ball out, while a second fan grabbed his non-glove hand.

Torres was called out on fan interference, and video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. The Yankees said two fans were escorted out of the stadium and ejected.

Fans interfere with a foul ball caught by Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. Ashley Landis / AP

"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts told reporters after the game. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine. He's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm kind of focused on. We got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."

This wasn't Torres' first at-bat impacted by fan interference this series. With two outs in the ninth inning of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, he hit a fly ball to left field, and a fan reached over and caught it.

The Yankees are hoping to keep their championship dreams alive and send the series back to Los Angeles for Games 6 and 7. They're down 1-3 heading into Game 5 but coming off a big win at home when Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam to win 11-4.

Game 5 starts at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. See the full schedule and what to know about getting there.