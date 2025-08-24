Jazz Chisholm and Trent Grisham each homer twice as Yankees avoid 4-game sweep by Red Sox

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers, Trent Grisham also went deep twice and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Sunday night to prevent a four-game sweep.

Carlos Rodón allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings as the Yankees moved within a half-game of rival Boston for the top American League wild card. They are 5 1/2 games behind first-place Toronto in the AL East.

Boston outscored New York 19-4 in the first three games of the series and was looking for its first sweep of at least four games in the Bronx since 1939.

After dropping eight straight to the Red Sox, the Yankees improved to 2-8 in the season series.

Grisham hit solo homers in consecutive at-bats off starter Dustin May (7-10).

Rodón (14-7) allowed Alex Bregman's single in the first inning and tied a season high with five walks. But he got double plays after the first two free passes before three more in a 37-pitch sixth knocked him out of the game.

Chisholm had his eighth career multihomer game and third this season. He went deep in the second for his 100th career homer and connected again in the eighth off Walker Buehler.

Giancarlo Stanton had two hits, including a 117.8 mph double for his 1,600th career hit. Stanton scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth by José Caballero, who started at shortstop for slumping Anthony Volpe.

Pinch-hitter Nathaniel Lowe had a two-run single in the sixth off Yankees reliever Luke Weaver, but the Red Sox were held to five hits after getting 17 on Saturday.

KEY MOMENT

With runners at the corners, Weaver threw a called third strike past Jarren Duran to end the sixth and preserve a 5-2 lead.

KEY STATS

Grisham is 3 for 17 with three homers against May. ... Boston swept a five-game series at Yankee Stadium that included two doubleheaders in July 1939 - Ted Williams' rookie season.

UP NEXT

Boston had not announced who will take Buehler's spot in the rotation Monday at Baltimore. RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (10-5, 3.97 ERA) starts for the Orioles.

Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (1-2, 3.22 ERA) opposes Washington RHP Brad Lord (4-6, 3.46) on Monday.