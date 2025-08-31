New Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito spotted in Boston's North End

Recently signed Patriots backup quarterback Tommy DeVito spent his first weekend in New England in a fitting location.

The signal-caller, who was dubbed "Tommy Cutlets" and the "Italian Stallion" during his time with the New York Giants, was spotted Saturday in Boston's North End.

DeVito was seen making the rounds at St. Anthony's Feast, an annual tradition in the city where crowds pack the streets to celebrate Italian heritage.

In a video posted on social media last week that was recorded at Gillette Stadium, DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, mentioned that a trip to the North End could be coming up.

"Tommy, I heard the North End got some good cutlets. We are going to find out. We are ready for Foxboro. Patriot Nation baby. St. Anthony's Feast," Stellato, a Massachusetts native, said.

On Saturday, DeVito and Stellato made a trip to My Mother's Cutlets, a restaurant on Hanover Street.

Tommy DeVito, known by fans as "Tommy Cutlets," visits My Mother's Cutlets in Boston's North End. My Mother's Cutlets

DeVito was claimed off of waivers from the Giants to serve as a backup quarterback behind Drake Maye along with veteran Joshua Dobbs.

The 27-year-old made headlines when he was with the Giants for still living with his parents in their New Jersey home. But this week when he met with reporters for the first time, DeVito said his mother wouldn't be joining him in Foxboro.

Patriots players had the weekend off before they return to the building to prepare for their Week 1 opponent. The Las Vegas Raiders come to Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on September 7.