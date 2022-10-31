New home, new car: Everyone wonders what they would do with $1B Powerball jackpot

New home, new car: Everyone wonders what they would do with $1B Powerball jackpot

New home, new car: Everyone wonders what they would do with $1B Powerball jackpot

BOSTON -- With the Powerball jackpot now at $1 billion for just the second time in the history of the game, customers are hopeful luck is on their side.

Everyone walking into Ted's Stateline Mobil on Monday was asking themselves the same thing: what could they do with that much money?

"Obviously I would buy a big, huge house. A yacht. Take a lot of traveling," said Laura Morgan of Tewksbury.

"I would buy myself a nice beach house," said Julieta Stone of Hudson, New Hampshire.

"I'd probably pass out because that's way too much," said George Gonzalez of Lawrence.

After taxes are taken out, the cash option for the Powerball winner is about half of that of the $1 billion jackpot. It's an estimated $497.3 million, which still leaves room to do plenty of damage.

"Buy my kids a new house and me a new house, and new cars," said Debra Vachon of Dracut.

For car lovers, how about buying the most expensive car in the showroom at Boston Motorsports?

"This is an AMG GT Mercedes-Benz Black Series. It's about 700 horsepower and it's worth about a half a million dollars," said Chris Benvie, Boston Motorsports Director of Marketing. He added, "I did the math, they could buy a little over 1,000 of these."

You wouldn't be the first big winner to stop by.

"We had someone that came in that won on a scratch ticket and they purchased a McLaren," said Benvie.

Or this Nantucket home listed by the Nantucket Advisory Group at Compass could be yours for $56 million. WBZ-TV spoke with Shelly Tretter Lynch and Marybeth Gilmartin Baugher, founding members of the Nantucket Advisory Group at Compass and the listing agents of the property.

"It is the most expensive property on the market in Nantucket and also Massachusetts but what makes that so important is not necessarily the price, but the lifestyle," said Tretter Lynch.

"Its privacy, its location to everything, budding conservation, water access," added Gilmartin Baugher.