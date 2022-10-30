Powerball jackpot now $1 billion for drawing Halloween night
BOSTON - Powerball now has it's second-largest jackpot ever for Monday night's drawing at $1 billion.
The one-time all-cash option is now $497.3 million.
The only Powerball jackpot bigger than this one was back in January 2016 when winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion prize.
There have been 37 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.
Monday's drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 9:50 p.m. Monday in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but the overall odds of winning some sort of prize are 1 in 24.9.
