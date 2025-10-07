Heading to New Hampshire's White Mountains to leaf peep? Make sure you're prepared

Leaf peeping safety: Officials on what to do and what not to do

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say they are in peak foliage season and visitors should expect crowds everywhere - from parking lots to highways to trails.

Be prepared for traffic

Colonel Kevin Jordan of New Hampshire Fish and Game said people should prepare for stop-and-go traffic as people flock to the area, with the northern routes being especially heavy on Fridays and the southern routes seeing congestion on Sundays.

He also warned drivers to be careful about pulling over to get that perfect foliage picture, which has caused accidents in the past.

"We want you to get your pictures, but we want you to use some common sense," Jordan said.

This year, he said, it is illegal to pull over on the side of the road in Franconia Notch. Tourists have to pull into a designated parking lot and walk to take a foliage photo.

New Hampshire State Parks has also increased staffing in Franconia Notch to assist with traffic flow and implemented one-way hiker traffic on the popular Artists Bluff Trail to reduce congestion.

If you're hitting the trail, pack the essentials

Last year, first responders made multiple rescues as hikers reported unprepared tourists packing the trails. Some of the people rescued had injuries.

Jordan said in cases of extreme recklessness, hikers can be billed for the rescue. He said while tourists are welcome to come to the White Mountains to enjoy the foliage, hikers should be prepared to be on the trail.

"We want people that are coming up to hike, or to enjoy the outdoors and get the real experience, to be prepared," Jordan said. "So, being prepared would include bringing a light with you, some extra clothing, some good liquids if you're going to hike, so you don't get dehydrated."

He also recommends checking the weather and researching the trail's difficulty.

"People exceed their physical capabilities, sometimes, on these hikes," Jordan said.

Jordan said hikers should keep in mind that if it takes two hours to get somewhere, it will take rescuers two hours to get there as well.

Hike safe

For information on hiking safety and the 10 essential items hikers should pack, visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game's hiking safety page, which also includes information about the state's Hike Safe Cards.

"Dehydration, lack of lights, lack of extra clothing are the three major causes of rescues," Jordan said.