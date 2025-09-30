Changes coming to popular New Hampshire hiking trail for foliage season after overcrowding last fall

A popular hiking trail in New Hampshire is undergoing changes this foliage season after hordes of leaf-peepers created what some hikers said were unsafe conditions last fall.

New Hampshire State Parks officials say they are "implementing new strategies" at Artist's Bluff Trail, a 1.5-mile loop in Franconia Notch.

Millions of people are expected to visit New Hampshire to see the fall colors.

"Our goal is to ensure that visitors can safely enjoy the beauty of Franconia Notch during one of the busiest times of the year," Franconia Notch State Park general manager Jace Wirth said in a statement.

Artist's Bluff Trail improvements

Among the improvements being implemented: A "one-way hiker traffic pattern" on the trail to prevent bottlenecks. There will be better signage telling people where to go, as well as additional staff to direct visitors and control traffic.

Additionally, there will be more food and drink service, bathrooms and trash disposal.

Hikers are being reminded to stay on marked trails and not to leave any trash behind.

"By pairing smart guest flow management with strong environmental stewardship, we protect both the visitor experience and the natural landscape," Wirth said.

"It was chaos"

Tamara Breau, who snapped a picture of a clogged section of Artist's Bluff last year, told WBZ-TV afterward that "it was chaos" on the trail. She said many people did not seem appropriately dressed for a fall hike, with some wearing "slippers, short shorts and go-go boots."

A crowd makes their way through Artist's Bluff Trail in Franconia, New Hampshire. Tamara Breau

"There was no order, there was nobody being polite about it," she said. "People were just trying to shove their way through."

Park officials are advising hikers to arrive early, respect the rules and look for less popular trails if the parking lots are full at Artist's Bluff.