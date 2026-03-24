New Hampshire bill could hike fees at state parks for Massachusetts residents and other out-of-staters

A New Hampshire lawmaker wants to raise money by making Massachusetts residents and other out-of-staters pay more to visit parks in the Granite State.

As first reported by The Union Leader, a bill filed by state Sen. Keith Murphy would essentially allow New Hampshire to double the cost of park entry for people who don't live in the state. He said that still wouldn't be as harsh on out-of-staters as Maine or Massachusetts, where they are charged "a minimum of $20 to enter their parks."

"We're the only state in New England not charging a separate fee structure for out-of-state visitors," the Manchester Republican said at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Monday. "This bill is intended to increase revenue for our park system. It's badly needed."

Parking lots "full of Massachusetts plates"

Murphy said his family has regularly been turned away from Kingston State Beach because reservations are being taken online by out-of-staters, and added he's seen the parking lot "full of Massachusetts plates."

His bill states that "fees charged to New Hampshire residents to enter state parks collected via a website or by a person stationed within the park shall be no more than 50 percent of the entry fees charged to nonresidents.

The fiscal note on the bill says it could raise $2.2 million by doubling prices for out-of-staters. But it warns that increasing fees could deter visitation between 5% and 20%.

"We don't want to discourage visitors"

Earlier this year, New Hampshire lawmakers discussed raising tolls for people who don't have an E-ZPass account registered in the state, but not everyone is on board with policies that make visitors pay more.

"New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine are kind of competitors when it comes to tourism," House Ways and Means Committee Chair John Janigian said at the hearing. "We don't want to discourage visitors."

Most state parks in New Hampshire charge adults $4 to visit. Five "high use parks," which are Ellacoya State Park, Mt. Sunapee State Park, Pawtuckaway State Park, Wellington State Park and White Lake State Park, charge $5.

"I do not believe that changing the fee for out-of-staters from $4 to $8 would deter business," Murphy said. "They spend more than that in gas to get here."