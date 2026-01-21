Proposal would hike New Hampshire tolls for out-of-state E-ZPass customers

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a proposal that would hike highway tolls for out-of-state E-ZPass customers.

Sen. David Watters, a Democrat from Dover, testified before the Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday that the bill could raise up to $60 million for the turnpike system.

"What we are doing is asking out-of-staters to pay for our roads," he said.

New Hampshire E-ZPass

Anyone with a New Hampshire E-ZPass would not have to pay more - at least for now - and would still continue to receive a 30% discount on tolls. Drivers do not need to be a resident of the Granite State to get their own New Hampshire E-ZPass.

The proposal calls for increasing the Hampton toll on I-95 from $2 to $4, and the Bedford and Hooksett tolls would go up from $1 to $2. And the Dover and Somersworth tolls on the Spaulding Turnpike would rise from 75 cents to $1.50. There hasn't been a statewide toll increase since 2007.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation last fall was considering a $1 increase at the major toll plazas to fund a $400 million shortfall in its Ten Year Plan. But Gov. Kelly Ayotte said she is opposed to a toll hike.

The new bill proposes giving the Legislature the power to raise tolls. WBZ-TV has reached out to Ayotte for comment.

Watters and others who testified in support of the bill Tuesday said more revenue is desperately needed to keep New Hampshire highways safe.

"It's a bill that really does address affordability by getting us our roads built and not raising any fees on the people of the state of New Hampshire," Watters said.

Toll increase in 4 years?

The proposal also calls for a possible 25-cent hike for all drivers, including those with New Hampshire E-ZPass accounts, in four years by linking toll rates to inflation. Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Denise Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican, said that provision might need to come out of the bill in order for it to pass.

David Rodrigue, the assistant commissioner for the Department of Transportation, said other states have similar toll setups. He said it costs out-of-state drivers $4 to use the Maine Turnpike, while residents pay just 95 cents. He argued New Hampshire would still be a "better value" than Maine or New York tolls if the bill passes.

"This type of structure, where New Hampshire E-ZPass account holders would pay significantly less, isn't a gimmick for New Hampshire," he said. "Massachusetts does it to our customers, Maine does it to our customers."