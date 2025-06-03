New Hampshire attorney general warns of property theft scams

Laurie and Joe Malenfant own a piece of land in northern New Hampshire where they have been planning to build their retirement home. "[We] worked hard and saved to do this for our future and dreams," Laurie said.

But that dream was nearly shattered when the piece of land was nearly sold out from under them. "The idea anyone can crash it down in an instant is pretty upsetting," Laurie added.

Realtors reached out to the couple when they were contacted by someone else looking to sell the property.

One realtor, Tyler Costa, was immediately suspicious when the person claiming to be Joe asked him to communicate on the encrypted chat platform, WhatsApp. "They made it seem like it's an urgent matter," Costa said.

Scammers had fake IDs

Laurie says the scammers even went so far as to contact her employer to try to reroute her pay. As they dove deeper, they discovered the scammers had fake documentation including licenses with Real ID logos.

"The true owner of the property won't necessarily find out the property has been sold out from under them until they received notification of the sale," explained New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Nancy DeAngelis, who says her office has seen several similar cases in New Hampshire. "Any property can be targeted, but the easiest parts are in remote parts of the state in undeveloped vacation property."

The WBZ I-Team was first to report this troubling crime here in Massachusetts last year.

If you live in Massachusetts, you can protect yourself by signing up for an alert with the Registry of Deeds office, which will notify you of documents that are recorded in your name or property address. CLICK HERE for more information here.