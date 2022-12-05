Watch CBS News
New Hampshire man charged with ripping down LGBTQ flag

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly ripped down an LGBTQ flag and threw it into a dumpster.

Manchester police arrested 32-year-old Mason Case and charged him with criminal mischief following the November 14 incident.

Case allegedly was caught on surveillance video climbing a fire escape at Kreiva Academy on Pine Street. Police said the video showed Case ripping down the flag, and throwing it into a dumpster nearby.

After several weeks of investigating, Case was arrested on Saturday. He was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to return to court on January 6.

Manchester police said the case has been referred to the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit to determine if additional charges are warranted. 

