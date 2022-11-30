Watch CBS News
NH police say unlicensed Massachusetts man clocked at 116 MPH while driving drunk

TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.

A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.

Freddy Morocho-Carchi. New Hampshire State Police

Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date.  

Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.

