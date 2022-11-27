2 Massachusetts men clocked over 100 MPH in New Hampshire, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 MPH.

New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.

After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.

Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.

Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.