Northeast emergency room visits for tick bites at highest levels in 5 years, CDC data shows

When Quincy, Massachusetts mom Jenn Daignault explores the outdoors with her toddler, she always comes prepared. This summer, Daignault is carrying a tick prevention kit with tweezers and Band-Aids after her two-year-old, Jamie, experienced a mysterious rash.

"He got a rash, and we had to go in and get checked for Lyme disease but luckily he didn't have it. The rash went away. But it has been a frustrating season," Daignault said.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control suggests her frustrations are not unfounded. Emergency room visits for tick bites in the Northeast area are at their highest levels in at least five years. As of June 2025, the CDC recorded 229 tick bites per every 100,000 visits to ERs around the Northeast. Last June, the CDC recorded 167 bites per 100,000 visits.

The type of tick that typically carries disease in New England is the deer tick, also known as the black legged tick, which can be as small as a poppy seed. Dr. Thomas Mather, the Director of the University of Rhode Island's Center for Vector-Borne Diseases, says hot and dry days can kill deer ticks but with few of those this spring, more ticks have survived to bite people and increase disease prevalence.

"Good conditions" for tick survival

"We had good conditions in May and June for tick survival, black legged tick survival, and that has caused the number to be higher," Mather said.

Dr. Todd Ellerin, an infectious disease specialist at South Shore Health, says he has seen an uptick in tick bites and tick borne illnesses. He asks patients to be on the lookout for large rashes that can occur with Lyme Disease, even if there is no tell-tale bulls eye.

"If it's a deer tick and it's been attached for at least 36 hours then you want to call your provider because we can give a single dose of Doxycycline, 200 mg, and that significantly decreases a risk of someone developing Lyme disease," Ellerin said.

Dr. Mather says there is some good news. As hot, dry days are expected to increase throughout the summer, more deer ticks will die. He believes Massachusetts is already past the peak of tick season.