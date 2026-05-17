People around Massachusetts soak in sunny weekend after dreary spring: "This is pinch-me perfect"

From garden stores to playgrounds and the beach, people in Massachusetts could not get enough of this weekend's summer-like temperatures.

After an underwhelming spring, these 80-degree temperatures were exactly what people were looking for to get outside.

"It's just gorgeous and I think we've all been waiting for weather like this to hit," Alex Rodman said

New Englanders enjoy sunny weather

In Watertown there was a flurry of activity at Home Depot. Ashley Damon put her girls to work.

"The goal is to get out, plant some flowers, get the annuals and perennials reset since the bunnies ate them all last year, so we're getting some new ones to replenish, and then maybe hit the playground and go for a bike ride," Damon of Belmont said.

Annuals and perennials were flying off shelves at the store as shoppers delayed their spring planting for days like this.

"It's a beautiful day and excited to be outside and get our tiny backyard spring ready," Frannie Shechter of Brookline said.

"This is pinch-me perfect"

Five-year-old Layla couldn't have planned a better day for her birthday at Marine Park in South Boston.

"The past couple of weekends, even on Friday, it's been raw, it's been rainy, it's been cold. And it really just opened up this weekend, perfect timing. There's a nice breeze," her mother, Alex Rodman, said.

"Perfect day. Yeah, this is pinch-me perfect," Layla's father added.

The line was around the corner at Castle Island in South Boston, folks taking in both the ocean and ice cream.

Newbury Street in Boston was packed as well with busy shoppers and entertainment.

More summer-like weather is expected this week, with temperatures expected to reach the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Compared to three months of trekking through the snow this is awesome," Lauren Palmer of South Boston said.