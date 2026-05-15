Ready for summer weather in Boston? Beautiful weekend may be followed by record-setting heat.

Is Massachusetts ready for summer? It's time to break out the beachwear because we are about to turn the weather page in a major way with our first 80 and 90-degree day next week.

First, to all those who have been complaining about a cold and wet spring: News flash, this spring was actually warmer and drier than average in the Boston area. How quickly we all forget what spring in New England truly is.

Either way, the next several days are going to feel awfully different.

Warming up on Saturday

It all starts on Saturday. The clouds and drizzle will be long gone, and the sunshine will be plentiful. Temperatures will soar well into the 70s during the afternoon, the warmest we have been in about 10 days.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

In fact, we are declaring Saturday to be a WBZ-TV Weather Winner. It will be a day that checks all the warm and comfy boxes, and to boot, it is also our first 8 p.m. sunset of the year.

Beach day? Why not! It will be a bit breezy, but with an offshore wind, temperatures on the sand will also reach into the 70s (cooler over the South Coast, Cape, and Islands).

80s on Sunday

On Sunday, we step the summer up a notch. We will top out in the mid-80s by Sunday afternoon, another great beach day (high tide just after noon).

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Sunday looks like it will be Boston's first 80-degree day in 2026 (we hit 79 on May 5). It sure has been a while; by Sunday, it will have been 222 days since the last 80-degree day.

This year's first 80 is coming a few weeks later than average and almost a month later than 2025. Put it all together, and you've got the warmest weekend in the Boston area since early October. Also, it will be only the second rain-free weekend since April 1.

First 90-degree day of 2026

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

OK, so we hit 80 for the first time on Sunday, do we hear 90? Models have been consistently hinting at a high chance of 90+ temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The record highs in Boston are 88 and 91 degrees, so we could be talking record heat next week. This would be a tad early for the first 90 in Boston, as the average is June 1. Last year it took until June 19.