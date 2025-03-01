Jacen Russell-Rowe, Patrick Schulte help Crew beat Revolution 1-0

Jacen Russell-Rowe scored a goal, and Patrick Schulte had two saves on Saturday night to help the Columbus Crew beat the New England Revolution 1-0.

Mohamed Farsi, on the counter-attack, rolled a pass to Russell-Rowe for a left-foot finish from the left-center of the box to give Columbus (2-0-0) a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute. The 22-year-old Russell-Rowe, who scored a career-high five goals in 2024, has two goals in as many games this season.

New England (0-1-1) had just 42.6% possession and was outshot 9-5.

Schulte, who had 10 shutouts in 2024, had his first clean sheet of the season.

Columbus has won four games in a row and is unbeaten in nine straight against the Revolution. New England last beat the Crew on July 3, 2021, a 1-0 home win at an empty Gillette Stadium due to COVID restrictions.

New England coach Caleb Porter, who led the Crew to win the 2020 MLS Cup title but was fired by the club following the 2022 season, is 0-3-0 against his former team since taking over the Revolution prior to last season, and Columbus has outscored his Revs 10-1.

Up next

The Revolution will play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Columbus Crew faces Los Angeles Football Club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Tuesday, March 4, at 10:30 p.m.