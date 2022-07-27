'It's a tradition': Patriots fans fill stands for first day of training camp at Gillette Stadium

Patriots fans fill stands for first day of training camp at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - Wednesday is a work day for the New England Patriots, but for some fans, it's a vacation.

For those fans, it was a race to the gates before finding a seat in the stands for Patriots training camp in Foxboro at Gillette Stadium.

"It's a tradition for us. We have a big group of people that try and see who can beat each other here first every year," said Patriots fan James Guest.

Among the first fans for Day 1 of camp were a father and son from Worcester, who showed up outside Gillette Stadium around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Straight from work. Just get home, get changed. [My son's] up. He comes running out the front door. We load up the car with everything we need. And it's become a tradition every year," said Worcester resident Steve Streeter.

Some fans crossed the border from Canada to catch the start of camp.

"The journey was quite an interesting one. I can say it's about an eight-hour drive to get here," one fan from Canada said.

With Patriots Nation reunited, many were filled with high hopes entering a new season.

"They're going to go undefeated and win the Super Bowl," one kid exclaimed.

Hundreds of fans filled the stands to see first-hand a glimpse of what the future of the franchise looks like, with Mac Jones now the undisputed starting quarterback.

"I think we have a good chance this year. Mac Jones has got a little more under his belt now. We're going to see a little bit more changes on the offensive side," Guest said.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says the first couple of practices are going to be about teaching, with the first preseason game just over two weeks away against the New York Giants.