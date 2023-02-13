"It was insane!" Patriots send Maine 11-year-old to Super Bowl

BOSTON - Diehard Patriots fan Kellan Tilton could not contain the joy and sheer thrill he had attending Super Bowl LVII. "It was amazing! A Patriots game is very cool, but I mean the Super Bowl!" he smiled.

The 11-year-old from Maine got invited to attend the game with his dad, thanks to Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization. We first met Kellan back in November taking part in Adaptive Sports New England Wheelchair Football Clinic put on by the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Kraft was so moved by his story and personality that he surprised him with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Kellan Tilton and his father at Super Bowl LVII. The Tilton Family

"I just couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe that we were actually at the Super Bowl, and all thanks go to the Patriots," Kellan said.

He says the whole experience was a dream come true - and the game came down to the final seconds. "I was very nervous, and the Chiefs did win. I was rooting for them," he smiled.

Kellan said the highlight of the game was the Chief's fumble recovery for a touchdown, "I was like what just happened? It was insane!"

What made his super bowl experience extra special was sharing it with his dad. "It was emotional, and we feel really, really blessed. That would've never made our bucket list because it was out of our reach. The Patriots made it happen for Kellan," Dan Tilton said.

This week Kellan celebrated his 11th birthday. And this was his first-ever NFL game. The Tiltons said their seats were amazing.

"It's called the ring of honor, and there were two other people there, but besides that, we had whole row to ourself," Kellan said.