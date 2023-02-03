Maine boy headed to watch Super Bowl 57 in Arizona thanks to Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation

FOXBORO -- Beaming from ear-to-ear young Kellan Tilton, of Maine, can't contain the joy that he has in his heart. Next week he will be on his way to Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona thanks to Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots.

"I can't explain it. I can't put words into it," Tilton said.

Kellan was born with a cancerous tumor on his spine and abdomen. He beat the cancer, but it left him paralyzed from the waist down.

WBZ-TV first met Kellan back in November taking part in Adaptive Sports New England Wheelchair Football Clinic put on by the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

"He doesn't let things stop him and football was the one thing that was really kind of out of his reach until this opportunity came up at the Patriots facility," father Dan Tilton said.

Kellan's story touched Kraft so much that Kraft decided to surprise him at school in front of all of his classmates on a Zoom call.

"He is so nice. He said some very nice things about me and then he said you're an inspiration to our team and we want to do something for you and he pulled out a giant picture of the Super Bowl in Arizona," Kellan said.

This game will be extra special for Kellan. He's never been to a professional football game in his life. The fact that his first one will be the Super Bowl thanks to Robert Kraft is something he will never forget.

"Very nice of the Patriots Foundation. It means to me that I am able to go watch football with my dad, it's going to be a big bonding experience with me and him," Kellan said.

Kellan said when you're dealt a tough hand in life it's important to never give up and remain positive. "Don't give up, that's the main thing. Don't think negative thoughts, just keep on going."

He is turning 11 this week and said he couldn't even dream of this as birthday present. "It's going to be the best experience of my life."