"The best feeling in the world": Patriots host wheelchair football clinic

FOXBORO - On Sunday, The New England Patriots Foundation teamed up with Move United and Adaptive Sports New England to host a Wheelchair Football Clinic. It's all part of the NFL's Salute to Service Initiative.

All of the players have some form of disability, that makes it impossible to play the game using their legs. But that's not stopping any of them and especially 10-year-old Kellan Tilton. "It's very special to me," he said.

He was born with a cancerous tumor on his spine which paralyzed him. He beat the cancer but still needs the wheelchair.

"I love the feeling when either you throw the perfect throw, or the quarterback and you either catch it or the receiver runs down to the end zone," Tilton smiled. "It's the best feeling in the world for me."

Kellan Tilton at wheelchair football clinic at Gillette Stadium CBS Boston

The clinic was run by USA Wheelchair Football coaches. In all, 35 athletes across New England participated in its first of its kind practice in New England.

"Ultimately, we can put together a team and be competitive, and play against teams in other parts of the country," Adaptive Sports New England President, Joe Walsh said.

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills helped participate. "I'm so impressed. It's inspiring to know that a single football can connect so people together," Mills said.

Derrick Stewart of Brockton has been in a wheelchair since he was 17-years-old after getting shot. "I have loved the game since I was a kid. Just to have the opportunity to relive one of my dreams that I didn't get to do when I was kid," Stewart said.

The participants are just learning the fundamentals of wheelchair football. But for most of them this is a lifelong dream of getting off the sidelines and getting on the field. And being here with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium makes it all the more special.

"I am so happy that other people get to experience it too. And for some people who have a really hard time, but they make it accessible. It's just amazing," Tilton said.

His father was brought to tears. "It's emotional. He's wanted to play football his whole life. This Is the first opportunity in New England that we knew about for him, so for him to be here today is really powerful," Dan Tilton said.