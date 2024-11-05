Which Patriots could be on the move on NFL Trade Deadline day?

Why is Drake Maye the only Patriots player that can run the ball lately?

FOXBORO -- NFL Trade Deadline day is upon us, and the New England Patriots might be pretty active before the buzzer sounds at 4 p.m. With the Pats sitting at 2-7 on the season, Eliot Wolf and company could become serious sellers as they look to build up their collection of assets.

There's potential for a fire sale in New England, as a handful of veteran players have been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few weeks. Josh Uche was already dealt to Kansas City last week, and outside of a handful of players, everyone could be available for the right price.

Or maybe the Patriots will surprise folks and do a bit of buying and selling at the deadline. Quarterback Drake Maye has shown that he is the guy, and it may be in the team's best interest to bring in some help for the rookie at either receiver or along the offensive line.

Unfortunately, talented offensive linemen and good receivers aren't usually available at this point of the season. And if they are, they carry an extremely expensive price tag.

Here's a look at what could happen with the Patriots ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline:

Patriots players that could be traded on deadline day

Davon Godchaux

The veteran defensive lineman was mentioned in a trade deadline preview by The Athletic's Dianna Russini over the weekend, after she had previously mentioned Godchaux in trade rumors the week prior.

According to Russini, the San Francisco 49ers are looking to add to their defense, and are aware that Godchaux has been made available by New England. Godchaux has been considered one of the best run-stuffers over the last few years, and signed a two-year, $21 million extension with the Patriots in July.

Jonathan Jones

The veteran cornerback's name has been mentioned as someone teams are inquiring about, but he's the kind of guy Patriots coaches want to keep around. The 31-year-old has been in New England for all nine of his NFL seasons, and moves around all over the place in the secondary.

But versatility is something teams covet, and Jones is in the final year of his contract with New England. It's unlikely he'll be dealt, but if a team makes a big trade offer, the Patriots have to consider it.

Kyle Dugger

A Dugger trade would be even more shocking than a Jones trade, but the veteran safety was also mentioned in Russini's piece over the weekend. Trading away Dugger seems unlikely, after he signed a four-year extension in the offseason and was named a replacement captain. Plus, the Patriots are thin at safety with Jabrill Peppers on the Commissioner's Exempt list following his October arrest.

Dugger was inactive for Sunday's game in Tennessee, as he missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Which Patriots receivers could be on the move?

The Patriots don't have any game-changing receivers, but at the same time, they somehow have too many receivers. New England could look to move on from a few of them at the deadline.

Veteran Kendrick Bourne doesn't look completely healthy after missing most of last season with a torn ACL, but the 49ers have reportedly been interested in acquiring him. Bourne got his start in San Francisco, and was reportedly part of the trade package the Patriots offered the 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk in the offseason. Aiyuk is now out for the season and San Francisco is looking to bolster its receiving corps, so Bourne is a name to watch Tuesday.

Tyquan Thornton and K.J. Osborn have also been mentioned in rumors. But Thornton has been a huge bust since being drafted in the second round in 2022. Osborn caught a touchdown two weeks ago in London, but has just seven catches for the season. Both receivers were inactive Sunday against the Titans.

It's hard to imagine any team giving up anything for Thornton or Osborn, but maybe the Patriots can get a future late-round pick. If not, both could be released in the near future.

Jerod Mayo dismissed "silly" trade rumors

Ahead of Sunday's loss in Tennessee, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak asked Mayo about all the noise surrounding the trade deadline. The Patriots head coach dismissed much of the chatter.

"A lot of those things are silly," said Mayo. "It's frustrating at times because you always want to be very transparent with the player and let them know. They hear it. When a report comes out that is absolutely 100 percent false, and you have to address it with that individual, it just takes up more time and more headspace."

It doesn't sound like Mayo wants to trade away veterans on the defense. But Wolf may have a different opinion if a good offer comes his way.

Could the Patriots also be buyers at the deadline?

Just one week ago, the Patriots were feeling pretty good about themselves after a comeback win over the Jets. Josina Anderson reported after that win that the Patriots were monitoring the market and looking to add at receiver, defensive tackle, and offensive tackle.

The offense could certainly use more talent at receiver and along the line, but those won't come cheap. The Patriots may look to take on another team's disappointment and hope they turn things around in New England, but the odds of either happening seem unlikley.

The NFL Trade Deadline isn't usually as frantic as deadlines in other leagues. But with a clump of teams in the playoff mix -- and a bunch more possibly thinking they have a shot -- things could get interesting ahead of 4 p.m. on Tuesday. We'll see if the Patriots can take advantage.