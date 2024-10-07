Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots captain, arrested in Braintree, Massachusetts on assault and drug charges

BRAINTREE – Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots safety and team captain, pleaded not guilty Monday to assault and drug charges after he was arrested over the weekend in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Braintree police announced Peppers' arrest on Monday, shortly before he was arraigned in Quincy District Court.

Jabrill Peppers arrest

Police said there was an altercation between two people at a home that led to Peppers' arrest on Saturday.

Details about the incident were not revealed in court. According to court documents, the accuser told police that around 4 a.m., Peppers hit and choked her multiple times before pushing her down the stairs.

Peppers was charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug that police believe was cocaine.

The woman was treated at the scene, police said.

Jabrill Peppers charges

In court Monday morning, Peppers was asked by the judge if he was aware of the allegations and that a not guilty plea had been entered on all counts. He responded, "Yes sir."

Before Peppers was released on the $2,500 bail he posted on Saturday, prosecutors asked that he have no contact with the female victim in the case. Peppers' attorney agreed to the request.

"Judge, despite the fact that this is the case where there is evidence I have already seen that sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence, my client will not object to that condition and he'll agree to the same thing," Peppers' attorney said.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 22, though Peppers waived his right to appear in court that day.

Jabrill Peppers at his arraignment in Quincy District Court, October 7, 2024. CBS Boston

Patriots "gathering information"

The New England Patriots released a brief statement following Peppers' arrest.

"We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time," the team said.

Patriots Head coach Jerod Mayo said on WEEI Monday morning that the team is still "gathering information," but added that Peppers is still on the team.

"I don't think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. It's a process," Mayo said.

A short time later, during his regularly scheduled conference call with the media, Mayo was asked if Peppers would be put on the NFL commissioner's exempt list.

"We informed the NFL and we're still gathering information. I know the team put out a statement earlier today," Mayo said. "I'm not sure how the league and how we are going to handle that going forward but we should have some more information over the next few days."

Mayo was asked if Peppers would be allowed back with the team going forward.

"He's not in the building today, he has his court appearance. As we gather information, he can definitely be in the building. We don't know enough to say that he shouldn't be in the building," Mayo said.

Who is Jabrill Peppers?

Peppers, who turned 29 years old on Friday, did not play Sunday in the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro due to a shoulder injury. He had an interception the previous week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Peppers was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. After two seasons in Cleveland, he was traded to the New York Giants. The Patriots signed Peppers as a free agent in 2022.

In July, Peppers signed a three-year extension worth up to $30 million. Mayo named Peppers as a team captain this year as well.

Peppers is one of several players in the NFL who has been playing with a soft-shell Guardian Cap aimed at preventing head injuries.

The Patriots are now 1-4 on the season following Sunday's loss at Gillette Stadium.